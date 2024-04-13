×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 12:24 IST

Arunachal Pradesh reports three fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,461

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,461 on Saturday after three more persons tested positive for the infection, two less than the previous day, a senior health official said here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,461 on Saturday after three more persons tested positive for the infection, two less than the previous day, a senior health official said here.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296, with no fresh fatality reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the three new cases, Upper Siang district reported two while Siang recorded one, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 73 active coronavirus cases, while 64,092 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 15 on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.43 per cent from 99.41 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state has conducted 12,64,609 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 208 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio further dipped to 1.44 per cent from 2.63 per cent, the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,41,503 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2022 at 12:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

5 minutes ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

6 minutes ago
Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Altman pitches ChatGPT

7 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and umpire

Adam Gilchrist on Pant

7 minutes ago
Survivors recount tales of horror

Sydney Horror

15 minutes ago
Rethink Your "Health Drink": Bournvita Reclassified Due to High Sugar Content

Bournvita Not a 'Health D

17 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

20 minutes ago
Man Found Dead Ants In Samosas Bought From DU Canteen

Dead Ant In DU Samosa

21 minutes ago
Representative

EV rebate surge

21 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

27 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

36 minutes ago
Safety tips for school trip

School Trip Safety Tips

38 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva

Man City's best scorer

40 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel

Powell’s rate cuts

an hour ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

an hour ago
World Bank

Lending potential

an hour ago
Real estate

Market forces knock

an hour ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News14 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo