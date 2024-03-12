×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is and Will Be..: India Rejects China's Objection on PM's Arunachal Visit

The External Affairs Ministry said that Beijing's protest would not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will be an integral and inalienable pa

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After China lodged diplomatic protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Arunachal visit, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, March 11, said that Beijing's objection does not stand to reason. New Delhi said that Indian leaders including Prime Minister Modi visit Arunachal Pradesh as they visit other Indian states.

The External Affairs Ministry said that Beijing's protest would not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will be an integral and inalienable part of India. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Will be the First to Resign if ...': Himanta Sarma on CAA

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  4. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo