Arunachal Pradesh Was, Is and Will Be..: India Rejects China's Objection on PM's Arunachal Visit
New Delhi: After China lodged diplomatic protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Arunachal visit, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, March 11, said that Beijing's objection does not stand to reason. New Delhi said that Indian leaders including Prime Minister Modi visit Arunachal Pradesh as they visit other Indian states.
The External Affairs Ministry said that Beijing's protest would not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will be an integral and inalienable part of India.
