×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it has noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims" over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh | Image:rural.tourism.gov.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it has noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims" over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

The response from the MEA comes days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the area an "inherent part of China's territory", in the wake of India rejecting Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Advertisement

"We have noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

The MEA statement said that it was in response to media queries on comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry regarding Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," he said.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang had said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India", official media in Beijing had reported.

Advertisement

India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

15 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

17 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

23 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

26 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

27 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

27 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

30 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

37 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

44 minutes ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo