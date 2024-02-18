Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 27th, 2021 at 11:07 IST

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below one per cent

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below one per cent

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent, as the northeastern state reported only three new cases, a senior health official said here on Monday.

Single-day recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases as 38 more people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Advertisement

The three new cases pushed the virus tally to 54,352.

A total of 53,755 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, the official said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 274 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.90 per cent from 98.84 per cent the previous day, he said.

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 323 active COVID-19 cases.

Tirap district has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 57, followed by West Kameng (48), Lower Subansiri (36), Tawang (26) and Namsai (25).

Advertisement

As many as 11,35,229 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,111 on Sunday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,43,038 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 27th, 2021 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

18 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ukraine Loses Key Eastern Town of Avdiivka to Russia

    World14 minutes ago

  2. Avoid Wasting Time, Accept Farmers’ Demands: Farmer Leader to Govt

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  4. Luxury airline Beond to offer Apple Vision Pro to its passengers

    Tech 26 minutes ago

  5. What Is The Ice Bath Challenge Trend That All The Celebrities Are Trying

    Lifestyle26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo