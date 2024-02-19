English
Updated September 25th, 2021 at 12:01 IST

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.75 per cent from 98.71 per cent the previous day, Arunachal's Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Press Trust Of India
COVID
Single-day COVID-19 recoveries continue to surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 55 more people recuperated from the disease while 30 new infections pushed the tally to 54,316, a health department official said here on Saturday. A total of 53,639 people have recovered from the disease so far in the frontier state, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.75 per cent from 98.71 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.20 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 273 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 404 active COVID-19 cases.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases at 58, followed by Lower Subansiri (55), Tawang (50) and West Kameng (48). As many as 11,31,711 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,495 on Friday, Jampa added. According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,32,208 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 12:01 IST

