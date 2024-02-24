Updated September 9th, 2021 at 14:22 IST
Arunachal reports 77 COVID-19 cases, 1 more dead
Itanagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 77 more COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 53,551, a Health Department official said on Thursday.
One more person died of COVID-19, pushing the toll to 269, he said.
The deceased was identified as a 41-year-old woman from Changlang district. She died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with COVID pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.
There are 617 active cases in the state at present, the official said.
Seventy persons recovered from the disease. So far, 52,665 people have recovered, he said.
The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, has the highest number of active cases at 101.
The new cases were detected after testing 3,032 cases. PTI UPL SOM SOM
