Updated February 2nd, 2022 at 11:28 IST

Arunachal reports more COVID recoveries than new cases, schools reopen for vaccinated students

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Itanagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 583 people were cured in the last 24 hours, a Health Department official said.

The state reported 246 new cases, taking the tally to 62,656, he said.

The toll rose to 288 after a COVID patient died on Tuesday at a health facility in Itanagar, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The 24-year-old man from Upper Subansiri district died due to cardio-respiratory arrest while suffering from COVID pneumonia, the official said.

Altogether 59,871 people have recovered from the disease in the state so far.

Of the 246 new cases, 75 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 30 in Lower Subansiri, 25 in West Kameng, 15 in East Siang and 13 in Leparada, Jampa said.

Of the new patients, 109 have symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic.

Arunachal Pradesh at present has 2,497 active cases.

The new cases were reported after testing 1,881 samples, recording a positivity rate of 13.07 per cent.

The Arunachal Pradesh government extended Covid restrictions till February 14, while announcing certain relaxations.

The government permitted vaccinated teenagers to attend physical classes in schools.

All workplaces, businesses and commercial establishments would be allowed to operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent attendance, said an official notification.

Visitors have been banned in government offices, and meetings, if possible, should be hosted on virtual platforms, it said.

All government officials will have to submit their vaccination certificates in their respective offices, it said.

Bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, and auditorium would continue to operate with 50 per cent occupancy, it added. PTI UPL SOM SOM

Published February 2nd, 2022 at 11:28 IST

Business

