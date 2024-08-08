sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Arunachal's Student Body Seeks Strict Vigil Along State's Border Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Published 14:13 IST, August 8th 2024

Arunachal's Student Body Seeks Strict Vigil Along State's Border Amid Bangladesh Unrest

“We strongly appeal to the government to take serious and immediate measures to prevent any illegal immigration,” it said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh unrest
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka. | Image: AP photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:13 IST, August 8th 2024