Currently, it takes at least two days to reach the forward areas beyond Sela from the nearest Corps Headquarters of the Army | Image:Republic

Advertisement

Itanagar: The much anticipated and strategically crucial Sela Tunnel is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9. Constructed at an altitude of 13,000 feet below the Sela Pass, the Sela Tunnel has been completed at a record speed. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, the border town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Engineering Marvel

The Sela tunnel is considered an engineering marvel built with 100 per cent indigenous Made in India technology. The tunnel, once opened, will shorten the travel distance by at least an hour for civilian vehicles and by a record 3-4 hours for Army vehicles. Currently, travellers who need to halt for a night at Dirang while travelling to Tawang from Guwahati, can cover the journey in one day or 10 hours, once the tunnel is accessible for civilians after inauguration.

Why is the Sela Tunnel so important?

Currently, it takes at least two days to reach the forward areas beyond Sela from the nearest Corps Headquarters of the Army. After the tunnel is ready, that distance will be shortened by a day, which will result in a massive change in response time. Moreover, it will greatly benefit civilians and transporters as otherwise the zigzag road that goes up the Sela Pass, is known as a killer Highway, with at least a dozen of fatal accidents taking place every year.

Specifications of the Sela Tunnel

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation in February 2019.

Project cost is Rs 700 crore.

Built above 13,000 feet, it is a twin tube tunnel.

It will give an all new alignment to LAC.

It is being constructed on the Bali Balipara Chariduar Tawang (BCT) Road which connects East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang to the rest of India.

There are two tunnels.

Tunnel 1 is a single tube tunnel with a length of 980 meters.

Tunnel 2 is a double lane tunnel with a length of 1555 meters. Tunnel 2 also has one emergency escape tube.

It has a modern ventilation system and fans installed.

Both the tunnels are equipped with State of Art modern safety measures.

