Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘CM Waived His Right to…’, What ED Said In Its Reply Before HC | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday responded to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and custody in connection with the Excise Policy case. In its reply submitted before the Delhi High Court, the ED asserted that Kejriwal's arrest was conducted in strict accordance with the law.

The ED's filing emphasized that Kejriwal had effectively waived his right to question his custody by previously expressing no objection to its extension. Citing adherence to procedural requirements outlined in Section 16 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Article 22 of the Constitution, the agency defended its actions regarding Kejriwal's arrest. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on Wednesday, April 3.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy case or liquor scam.

Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to provide any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in connection with the summonses issued to him in the liquor policy scam case, which he all skipped.

AAP, BJP lock horns as Sanjay Singh gets bail

In a big relief to Sanjay Singh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after six months in the money laundering case based on a concession given by the ED. The AAP leader is set to be released under terms and conditions set by the trial court.

He will be allowed to engage in political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case. With this, Sanjay Singh becomes the first AAP leader to secure regular bail in liquorgate. His subordinates including Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain remain in judicial custody concerning the same case. Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4 last year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Singh, calling it "big day for democracy in the country and a moment of hope".

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.

"This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope," Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the press conference.

Atishi, also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said that for two years AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.

"In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people -- ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers' statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal," she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, said that the AAP can no longer claim that the central agencies are indulging in any kind of vendetta politics.

“This bail has been granted when ED has not opposed the bail of Sanjay Singh ...From today onwards, the AAP cannot claim that any of the agencies particularly the ED or the CBI is indulging in any kind of vendetta politics,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Today, AAP's claim of ED being vindictive has been busted. If AAP thinks that bail amounts to quashing of charges and celebration, it means that the party has accepted that those leaders behind bars are guilty,” he added.

Sanjay Singh Gets Bail: AAP, BJP Spar

Sanjay Singh 's wife Anita Singh said the happiness is incomplete with three of her "brothers", Arvind Kejriwal , Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, still behind bars. Describing Singh's bail as the "victory of truth", his wife said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will celebrate when all its leaders are cleared in the case.

"Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness is incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process," Anita Singh said while talking to reporters.

"This is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together," she added.

Responding to a question on whether the AAP's politics is facing a turmoil with its top leaders implicated in the liquor "scam", Anita Singh said, "There is no danger to the AAP's politics. My brothers will come out of jail. Sanjayji is already out. We are now waiting for them." Celebrations erupted at Singh's residence as his family members and supporters distributed sweets among people