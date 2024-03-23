Advertisement

New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday read the messages he wrote in the custody.

"Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail - 'my dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me'," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at a virtual press conference.

Advertisement

“No prison can keep me inside, I will come out and fulfil my promise. This is my promise to the mothers and sisters of Delhi. Has it ever happened that Kejriwal has kept a promise and hasn't honoured it? Your brother and son is made of iron:” said Sunita quoting Delhi CM Kejriwal's message written in ED custody.

The Delhi CM was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with a money laundering case related to excise policy case or liquor scam.

Advertisement

Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to provide any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in connection with the summonses issued to him in the liquor policy scam case, which he all skipped.

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.

Advertisement



