The ITO Metro station in Delhi will remain closed for entry and exit on Friday | Image:PTI

New Delhi: The ITO Metro station in the national capital will remain closed for entry and exit on Friday from 8am to 6pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced.

In a post on X, the DMRC wrote, “On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024.”

Service Update



On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC)

This announcement comes amid Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise police scam.

Delhi on High Alert After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The national capital has been put on high alert following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED. Heavy security has been deployed in the ITO region. The Delhi Police have put up barricades on all roads leading to New Delhi. Additional forces have been deployed. The movement of the Metro trains also be monitored.