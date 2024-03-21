‘Political Conspiracy Before Lok Sabha Polls’: AAP Leaders on Arvind Kejriwal's Likely Arrest

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Enforcement Directorate reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, Aam Aadmi Party leaders came out in support of the of the party supremo. The AAP leaders termed ED's move as a "political conspiracy" before the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, "All efforts are underway to arrest the Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal who is providing world class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi.

Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal."

दिल्ली में वर्ल्डक्लास शिक्षा-स्वास्थ्य-बिजली-पानी की सुविधा देने वाले मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal को गिरफ़्तार करने की पूरी कोशिश जारी है।



2 साल से चल रहे एक केस में चुनाव से ठीक पहले उन्हें गिरफ़्तार करना राजनीतिक साज़िश दिखाता है। पूरी दिल्ली और पूरा देश केजरीवाल के साथ है।… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, APP Minister Atishi said, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid the residence of Arvind Kejriwal today itself... This is a political conspiracy and they are here to arrest Arvind Kejriwal...”

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.



Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid… pic.twitter.com/mSJyJd7eJD — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

“If you arrest popular leader like Arvind Kejriwal, people from across Delhi will reach his residence in his support,” she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwan Singh Mann took to X and said, “BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed.”

भाजपा की राजनीतिक टीम (ED) .,केजरीवाल की सोच को कैद नहीं कर सकती…क्योंकि AAP ही BJP को रोक सकती हैं..

सोच को कभी भी दबाया नहीं जा सकता — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 21, 2024

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha said, “Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people, no one can spoil even a hair. The wonderful works done in Delhi and Punjab are being discussed all over the world today. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but not Kejriwal's thinking.”

लोक सभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को गिरफ़्तार करने की बहुत बड़ी साज़िश चल रही है।



केजरीवाल जी के साथ करोड़ों लोगों का आशीर्वाद है, कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता।



दिल्ली और पंजाब में हुए शानदार कामों की चर्चा आज पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है। केजरीवाल के शरीर को… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 21, 2024

While AAP official handle on X said, “Kejriwal is the only alternative to Modi. That's why Modi is so afraid of Kejriwal? Dictators, listen with open ears: Dictators, listen with open ears: Kejriwal's body will be arrested. How will you arrest Kejriwal's thinking?”









