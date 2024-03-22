Advertisement

New Delhi: After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's got arrested on Thursday evening by the Enforcement Directorate, protests broke out in support of the AAP supremo. As Kejriwal is set to spend night in ED's custody, the AAP workers have hit the streets against the arrest of the AAP supremo.

AAP leaders approached the Supreme Court for a midnight hearing into Kejriwal's arrest. However, as per sources, there will be no midnight hearing in the arrest, said PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail." The BJP though demanded that Kejriwal step down as chief minister on moral grounds.

In a day of fast-paced developments, a 10-member ED team led by an additional director reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in the national capital soon after the high court order and carried out searches. He was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence, officials said.

The ED also questioned Kejriwal briefly before making the arrest, sources said, adding that some seizures have also been made.

The officials said the federal agency brought Kejriwal to its office in central Delhi around 11.25 pm in an SUV. The chief minister was seen sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle wearing a white half-shirt. He was escorted by three ED officers.

This is the 16th arrest in the case by the ED.

The officials said the ED would produce the chief minister before a court here on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation in the case.

The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party took to X and shared the slogan 'Jab Jab Modi Darta Hai, ED Ko Aage Karta Hai' after ED reached at the doorstep of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening. The slogan meant, “Whenever Modi is afraid, ED leads.”



जब-जब मोदी डरता है

ED को आगे करता है#IStandWithKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty)

Aam Aadmi Party leaders came out in support of Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP leaders termed ED's move as a "political conspiracy" before the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, "All efforts are underway to arrest the Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal who is providing world class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi.

Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal."

दिल्ली में वर्ल्डक्लास शिक्षा-स्वास्थ्य-बिजली-पानी की सुविधा देने वाले मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal को गिरफ़्तार करने की पूरी कोशिश जारी है।



2 साल से चल रहे एक केस में चुनाव से ठीक पहले उन्हें गिरफ़्तार करना राजनीतिक साज़िश दिखाता है। पूरी दिल्ली और पूरा देश केजरीवाल के साथ है।… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind)

Meanwhile, APP Minister Atishi said, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid the residence of Arvind Kejriwal today itself... This is a political conspiracy and they are here to arrest Arvind Kejriwal...”

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.



Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid… pic.twitter.com/mSJyJd7eJD — ANI (@ANI)

“If you arrest popular leader like Arvind Kejriwal, people from across Delhi will reach his residence in his support,” she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwan Singh Mann took to X and said, “BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed.”

भाजपा की राजनीतिक टीम (ED) .,केजरीवाल की सोच को कैद नहीं कर सकती…क्योंकि AAP ही BJP को रोक सकती हैं..

सोच को कभी भी दबाया नहीं जा सकता — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann)

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha said, “Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. Kejriwal ji has the blessings of crores of people, no one can spoil even a hair. The wonderful works done in Delhi and Punjab are being discussed all over the world today. You can arrest Kejriwal's body but not Kejriwal's thinking.”

लोक सभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को गिरफ़्तार करने की बहुत बड़ी साज़िश चल रही है।



केजरीवाल जी के साथ करोड़ों लोगों का आशीर्वाद है, कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता।



दिल्ली और पंजाब में हुए शानदार कामों की चर्चा आज पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है। केजरीवाल के शरीर को… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha)

While AAP official handle on X said, “Kejriwal is the only alternative to Modi. That's why Modi is so afraid of Kejriwal? Dictators, listen with open ears: Dictators, listen with open ears: Kejriwal's body will be arrested. How will you arrest Kejriwal's thinking?”









