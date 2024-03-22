'What goes around, comes around': Kumar Vishwas Shares Ramcharitmanas Verse After Kejriwal's Arrest

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor scam case on Thursday, Kumar Vishwas launched a veiled attack on the AAP supremo. He said that "What goes around, comes around".

Taking to X, Poet Vishwas shared a verse for Ramcharitmanas without naming anyone in the post. In his post, he said, “कर्म प्रधान विश्व रचि राखा । जो जस करहि सो तस फल चाखा.”

Advertisement

कर्म प्रधान विश्व रचि राखा ।

जो जस करहि सो तस फल चाखा ॥🙏 pic.twitter.com/XLp2MertD3 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 21, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.

Advertisement

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail." The BJP though demanded that Kejriwal step down as chief minister on moral grounds.

Advertisement

In a day of fast-paced developments, a 10-member ED team led by an additional director reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in the national capital soon after the high court order and carried out searches. He was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence, officials said.

The ED also questioned Kejriwal briefly before making the arrest, sources said, adding that some seizures have also been made. (With inputs from PTI)