Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: SC to Likely Hear Kejriwal’s Petition Today

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday evening by a 12-member team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) following prolonged questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the federal agency. 

HC to Hear Kejriwal's Petition Today

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant protection from arrest to CM Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. ED officials reached the Delhi CM's official residence with a search warrant in the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

Listing the matter for the next hearing on April 22, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said, "We have heard both sides, and we are not inclined at this stage (to grant protection). The respondent (ED) is at liberty to file a reply." The bench had asked the ED to file a reply to the CM’s petition.

Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a special PMLA court today, officials said. They added that the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

So far, the probe agency has issued nine summons (on November 2, 2023, December 22, 2023, January 3, January 18, February 2, February 19, February 26, March 4) to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. Earlier on Sunday, ED issued a fresh summons to Delhi CM asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning. CM Kejriwal had, however, skipped the summons.

Roads Near AAP Office & Delhi's ITO Metro Station to Remain Shut Today

The ITO Metro station will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm on March 22, 2024, on the advice of Delhi Police in view of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday. The decision was taken to ensure there’s no untoward incidents in the national capital due to the CM’s arrest. The information was put out by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on its official X handle.

Doctors Reach ED Headquarters for Kejriwal’s Medical Examination

On Friday morning, a team of doctors reached ED headquarters for CM Arvind Kejriwal’s medical examination. The CM will undergo medical test before being produced before the PMLA court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case today.

AAP Calls for Nationwide Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

The AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai gave a call on Thursday for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".

"I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters," Rai, a minister in the Delhi government, said.

"If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, but an ideology," he added.

Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre feels that it will not get 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but will only be restricted to 40 seats, Rai claimed.

Thus, the saffron party is targeting opposition leaders, he alleged.  "Today, they have crossed all limits. All of you will go home tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight," the minister said.

Rahul Gandhi to Meet Arvind Kejriwal's Family to Offer Legal Assistance

As per report, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family, offering the full support of the Congress party. He plans to meet either the Delhi CM or his family today to provide legal assistance.

Conspiracy by the BJP: AAP Holds Midnight Conference

At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the way in which Kejriwal was arrested.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present.

Addressing the press conference, Pathak said, "This is no longer a fight between the BJP and the AAP. This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP. This is no longer a fight of the AAP but a fight of all those who want clean politics in the country." Atishi said Kejriwal's fight will continue from the "roads to the court".

Speaking from outside the Chief Minister's official residence on Thursday, Delhi minister Atishi said Mr Kejriwal's arrest is a "conspiracy by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Mr Kejriwal is not just a man, he is an idea. If you think arresting one Kejriwal can finish off the idea, you are wrong. Mr Kejriwal is, was and will remain the Delhi chief minister. We have said from the beginning that he will run the government from jail if need be. He has not been convicted... No law stops him from doing so," she said.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

