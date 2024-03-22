Advertisement

New Delhi: The opposition launched a scathing attack on the ruling party after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late Thursday evening in connection with the now-scrapped Excise Policy Case. This arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the federal probe agency.

‘INDI Will Give a Befitting Reply’: Rahul

Reacting to the arrest by the probe agency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking to X said, “A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. "INDI Alliance will give a befitting reply to this.”

Aisi Taisi Democracy: Omar Abdullah on Kejriwal's Arrest

"Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy. @JKNC_ stands with @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

‘This Arrest Will Give Birth to New Revolution’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest will call for a mass movement across the country. Those who are themselves imprisoned in the fear of defeat. What will 'they' do by imprisoning someone else? BJP knows that it will not come to power again, due to this fear, it wants to remove the opposition leaders from the public by any means at the time of elections, arrest is just an excuse. This arrest will give birth to a new people's revolution."

‘A Blatant Assault on Democracy’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Kejriwal's Arrest

"I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy.

Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period. To this end, I have designated @derekobrienmp and @MdNadimulHaque6 to represent @AITCofficial in this crucial meeting with the Election Commission."

'New low in politics': Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Arrest

Labelling the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case as 'unconstitutional', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tore into the BJP over "such shameful scenes are being witnessed for the first time in independent India".

She said the 'new low' in politics and political discourse neither favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor his government at the Centre.

Arvind Kejriwal is Not a Person, But an Idea: Mann

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on X said, “You will arrest Arvind Kejriwal but how will you arrest his thinking... Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an idea and we stand with our leader like a rock…”

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that Congress Senior leaders about to join the people for our democratic rights.

Taking to X, Bhardwaj said, “Congress Senior leaders about to join the people for our democratic rights.”

Bhardwaj also said that the party will be moving to the Supreme Court for a night hearing into the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED.

BJP Trying to Weaken the opposition by all means: Congress Chief Kharge

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the arrogant BJP, which makes false claims of victory every day, is trying to weaken the opposition by all means and illegal means before the elections.

Taking to X, he said, “The arrogant BJP, which makes false claims of victory every day, is trying to weaken the opposition by all means and illegal means before the elections. If there was real confidence of victory then the accounts of the main opposition party - Congress Party would not have been frozen by misusing the constitutional institutions. Leaders of opposition parties are not targeted right before the elections. The truth is that BJP is already scared of the upcoming election results and in panic is creating all kinds of problems for the opposition. It's time for change! This time…out of power!!.”

रोज़ जीत का झूठा दंभ भरने वाली अहंकारी भाजपा, विपक्ष को हर तरह से चुनाव के पहले ग़ैर क़ानूनी तरीक़े से कमज़ोर करने की कोशिश कर रही है।



Violation of Democracy: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor talking to ANI said, “I call upon Supreme Court to take Suo Moto cognizance on what has happened... What has happened is violative of the spirit of democracy... The court has every right to take imminent action against anything that has a material effect on the elections... This is fundamentally violative of the political rights of every Indian citizen... At 11 am, there will be a march to the Raj Bhawan...”

Arbitrary arrest of yet another CM by ED reeks of political vendetta & growing authoritarianism: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said, “The arbitrary arrest of yet another CM by ED reeks of political vendetta & growing authoritarianism. This cowardly act has exposed fears of the ruling party now resorting to desperate measures by manipulating elections even before they are held. History has shown that tyranny never prevails in the face of unified resistance. We will not be intimidated.”

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Condemn the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and NCP-SCP leader and MP Supriya Sule condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday.

Taking to X, Sharad Pawar said, "Strongly condemn the vindictive misuse of central agencies to target the opposition, especially as general elections loom. This arrest showcases the depth to which the BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal."

Taking to X, CM Stalin hit out at the BJP and said that the BJP had sunk to despicable depths with the arrest of CM Kejriwal following the arrest of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

CM Stalin said, “Ahead of Elections 2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother Hemant Soren (JMM).”

He stated that this relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government explained the tyranny while none of the BJP leaders faced scrutiny.

"Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP government smacks of a desperate witch-hunt. This tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking the BJP's true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the INDIA alliance's march to victory," he added.

Furthermore, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on X said, “We vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, an elected CM, especially when EC is in charge & MCC is in place. Earlier his administrative powers were snatched through an illegal ordinance. How can we expect fair elections in India if sitting CMs & prominent opposition leaders are arrested weeks before polls? If SC & ECI fail to act now, who will stand with people against BJP's oppressive politics in future?”

MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule expressed her solidarity with CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"I stand in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal ji. This is yet another politically motivated arrest by the ED at the behest of the BJP Government to suppress the voice of the opposition and undermine the electorate at large. We are resilient and united in our fight for constitutional democracy," she said

