Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Calls Persecuted Minorities ‘Ghuspaithiye’, Criticises Centre For CAA Implementation

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of implementation CAA for votebank politics.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, March 13, crticised the BJP-led central government for implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, accusing the BJP of implementing CAA for votebank politics.  

Questioning the BJP government on CAA, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the people of the country want the law to be repealed. Kejriwal said that the BJP government has notified the CAA rules in order to reap beenfits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal said that the “poor minorities” from the neighbouring countries settling in India will become BJP's vote bank. 

“There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here,” said Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that once the trend of settling minorities from other nations beguns, it will be a non-ending process. “The government money would be used to settle the Pakistani people in India. In these countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan), there are approximately 2.5 to 3 crore minorities. Once India opens its doors, a lot of people will come to India from these countries. Who will provide employment to these refugees?” said Kejriwal. 

Arvind Kejriwal Asks Himanta Sarma To Speak Up 

Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision of CAA implementation will majorly impact the northeastern state. He asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to speak up against the CAA implementation. 

“The BJP has open India's door for Pakistani and Bangladeshi residents. This is dangerous for the country; the northeast states - especially Assam - will have to pay for it. The culture of Assam is in danger because of the illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The BJP wants to provide citizenship to these illegal migrants. (Assam CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma has betrayed his people,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, in his address, asked people to vote against the BJP if the law is not repealed.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

