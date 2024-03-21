As Kejriwal Faces Likely Arrest in the Case, Here’s a Brief Timeline of Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Hours after the high court refused to grant Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached his residence late Thursday evening to serve him summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Notably, the AAP chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case which pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

The ED has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

As Kejriwal Faces Likely Arrest in the Case, Here’s a Brief Timeline of Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case:

17 November 2021: The ruling AAP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implements a new liquor policy.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case. The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the ED to file its response.