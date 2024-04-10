Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against His Arrest In Liquor Policy Case | LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's counsel will raise the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud around 10.30 am and seek an urgent hearing.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, April 10, moved to the Supreme Court of India challenging his arrest in the liquor policy scam case. This comes a day after the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's bail plea.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's counsel will raise the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud around 10.30 am and seek an urgent hearing.
