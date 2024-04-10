Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Arrest, BJP Holds Protest in Delhi | LIVE
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's counsel will raise the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud around 10.30 am and seek an urgent hearing.
New Delhi: A major showdown is taking place in the national capital a day after Delhi High Court denied relief to CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined Kejriwal's request to term his arrest by the central agencies illegal. While the Aam Aadmi Party has moved Supreme Court challenging High Court's decision, Delhi BJP leaders are staging protest over their demand of Kejriwal's resignation from the CM post.
BJP Holds Protest, Demands Kejriwal's Resignation
Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg here on Wednesday, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise scam. The BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister, asking him to resign in the wake of the high court order.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign from the position of CM, a government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Arvind Kejriwal does not accord his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course..." said LoP Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.
"The kind of statement the High Court made yesterday, never before such remark was made against any CM by any court. After that Arvind Kejriwal should leave the chair; the High Court said that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is involved in corruption and also stated that by hiding behind the CM's position, he wanted to escape from the probe which cannot happen..." said BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, April 10, moved to the Supreme Court of India challenging his arrest in the liquor policy scam case. This comes a day after the Delhi High Court rejected Kejriwal's bail plea.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's counsel will raise the matter before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud around 10.30 am and seek an urgent hearing.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal's pleabefore Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said he will look into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for an early listing of his plea against a high court order upholding his arrest. He asked Kejriwal's lawyer to send an email.
"I will look into the e-mail (seeking early listing of plea). Please send the mail," CJI Chandrachud told senior advocate and Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi.
Setback to Kejriwal From Rouse Avenue Court
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking more time with his lawyers. Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application, saying there was no sufficient grounds to grant the relief.
The ED had opposed Kejriwal's application, saying special privileges cannot be extended to him merely because he wants to run the government from inside the jail.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:16 IST