×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Arrest on Cards? ED Team Reaches Kejriwal's Residence, Heavy Police Deployment | LIVE

Will Arvind Kejriwal be arrested tonight? Huge police deployment outside Delhi CM residence as ED team has reached there after HC refused to grant him relief in

Reported by: Digital Desk
ED team reached CM Kejriwal residence
Will Kejriwal be Arrested? | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court today refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquorgate, the Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence to conduct raids. There is a huge police deployment at the Chief Minister's residence at the time of filing this report. Republic TV team is present on the ground to bring the latest and fastest updates on the big story. 

ED Team At Kejriwal's Residence | Here Are The LIVE Updates 

  • Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief.  However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Kejriwal, while ED was represented by ASG SV Raju and special counsel Zoheb Hossain.
  • For the unversed, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed an application seeking interim relief in his plea challenging ED summons. The probe agency, so far, has issued nine summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, asking him to appear before it. However, he has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency, calling the summonses illegal.
  • Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said,"HC refusing to grant protection from coercive action means Arvind Kejriwal is involved in liquor scam and he manipulated the excise policy to favour his friends. He should be arrested."
Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ED team reached CM Kejriwal residence

Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
The newly discovered star streams Shakti and Shiva that may have helped form the Milky Way Galaxy in its infancy.

Shiva and Shakti Streams

a few seconds ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

a few seconds ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double Murder Case

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

a minute ago
Sharath Kamal

India's flag bearer

2 minutes ago
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI

T+0 trade settlement

2 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Tencent is running out of excuses for gaming woes

Tencent gaming woes

7 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor

Rani Turns 46

13 minutes ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming

Why Dhoni stepped down?

15 minutes ago
Leh-Laddakh

BRO on Leh-Manali Work

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

19 minutes ago
INS Tir And Sujata To Participate In 2nd Edition Of 'IMT TRILAT'

INS Tir And Sujata To Par

19 minutes ago
Election Commission

Electoral bonds

25 minutes ago
Delhi man caught on camera abusing and harassing women

Delhi Man Abuses Women

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo