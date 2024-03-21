Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court today refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquorgate, the Enforcement Directorate officials reached his residence to conduct raids. There is a huge police deployment at the Chief Minister's residence at the time of filing this report. Republic TV team is present on the ground to bring the latest and fastest updates on the big story.

ED Team At Kejriwal's Residence | Here Are The LIVE Updates

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage we are not inclined to grant an interim relief. However, the court sought a response from ED on this fresh interim plea and listed the matter for April 22, 2024. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Kejriwal, while ED was represented by ASG SV Raju and special counsel Zoheb Hossain.

For the unversed, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed an application seeking interim relief in his plea challenging ED summons. The probe agency, so far, has issued nine summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, asking him to appear before it. However, he has repeatedly refused to appear before the agency, calling the summonses illegal.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said,"HC refusing to grant protection from coercive action means Arvind Kejriwal is involved in liquor scam and he manipulated the excise policy to favour his friends. He should be arrested."