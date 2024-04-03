Kejriwal has been logged in jail number 2 of the Tihar jail in a 14X8 feet cell. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell in Tihar jail and has lost 4.5 kg in weight in 12 days, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi revealed on X.

The post read, " Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail."

"If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him…"Atishi added.

However, refusing such claims, Tihar's officials have stated that Kejriwal is fine and the jail doctors have flagged no health condition or problem.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Liquor policy. The Chief Minister is in Tihar jail after a court remanded him in judicial custody till April 15.

He has been logged in jail number 2 of the Tihar jail in a 14X8 feet cell.

According to medical reports, his sugar levels have been fluctuating over the past few days and have dropped below 50 once. The jail officials said medicines and a sugar sensor monitor to keep a tab on his sugar levels.

Earlier, Kejriwal's legal team applied to the court requesting home-cooked meals and several books in the jail.

Reports suggest that the AAP convenor spoke to his wife Sunita via a video conference and also met his lawyer in person.