Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s admission on the Assault-gate involving sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the lack of transparency in the matter, and it was no surprise that the Delhi CM very conveniently shrugged it off, while at the same time refusing to answer a single question on the Maliwal Assault-gate.

As Republic TV tried to approach the Delhi CM with pertinent questions surrounding the sudden disappearance of Maliwal and why his close aide and primary accused in the matter Bibhav Kumar has gone into hiding, Kejriwal's security team and staff manhandled Republic Media Network's crew, including a reporter and a cameraman.

Advertisement

The development comes just hours after the AAP admitted assault against Swati Maliwal, saying Kejriwal will be taking necessary action against Bibhav.

Advertisement

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP chief will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Terming it a “condemnable incident”, Singh told reporters at a press conference, “Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident”.

Advertisement

Worried for Maliwal’s Safety, She Must Speak Up, Says NCW Chief

Meanwhile, expressing concern over Maliwal's safety, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has urged the Rajya Sabha MP to speak up.

Advertisement

"I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind... what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and file a complaint with police. Be brave Swati #speakup," the NCW chairperson wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

I am worried about the safety of @SwatiJaiHind. Woman who raises voice fro orher's, what pressure is she under that she is unable to come forward and complaint to Police. Be brave Swati #speakup. — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha)

Swati Maliwal Assaultgate: As It Happened

On Monday, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said, adding that no formal complaint was filed in this regard.

Advertisement

Police had received a PCR call at 9.34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi chief minister's residence. "After some time, MP madam came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give complaint later," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena had told reporters.

The call was made from Maliwal's mobile number, an official had reportedly said, adding that she was the one on the other side of the line.

Advertisement

"She said she was calling from the CM's residence and had been assaulted by his staff," news agency PTI had quoted the officer as saying.

Soon after receiving the distress call, a team of officials from the Civil Lines police station reached the CM's residence where the SHO met Maliwal, and was told that the MP would soon be going to the police station.

Advertisement

Maliwal then reached the police station around 10 am on the same day.

"In the police station, she was informed that a medical examination is necessary to file an assault FIR. She was at the police station for five minutes and left without filing any formal complaint. She said she would be back later," the police official had further said.