Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:03 IST

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30 PM Dinner: Arvind Kejriwal's Day-to-Day Routine Inside Tihar

Kejriwal will have access to television, with a range of 18 to 20 channels spanning news, entertainment, and sports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal will have access to television, with a range of 18 to 20 channels spanning news, entertainment, and sports. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail after Rouse Avenue court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. The Delhi Chief Minister will be lodged in Jail Number 2 and be kept in a separate cell, said officials.  AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October last year in the same case, was earlier lodged in jail number 2 but was shifted to Jail number 5 recently. Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the same case, is lodged in Jail Number 1, while BRS leader K Kavitha is in Jail Number 6 of the women's jail.  

Arvind Kejriwal's Daily Routine in Tihar (As Per Reports)

  • 6:30 AM: Day begins for Kejriwal and fellow inmates.
  • Breakfast: Tea and a few slices of bread.
  • 10:30-11:00 AM: Lunchtime (dal, sabzi, with a choice of five rotis or rice).
  • 12:00-3:00 PM: Prisoners confined to cells.
  • 3:30 PM: Afternoon tea served with two biscuits.
  • 5:30 PM: Early dinner served.
  • By 7:00 PM: Inmates back to their cells for the night.

Facilities 

The Delhi CM will have access to television, with a range of 18 to 20 channels spanning news, entertainment, and sports, except during designated prison activities such as meals and lock-up. Medical assistance will be available 24/7 for emergencies, and given Kejriwal's diabetes, regular check-ups will be conducted during his time in jail.  

Sources told Republic TV that Arvind Kejriwal handed over a list of people he wants to meet in jail after going to jail. He has written the names of 6 people. Apart from family members, Kejriwal has given the names of 3 special friends. According to the rules, names of a total of 10 people can be given, but Kejriwal has only written the names of 6 people so far.   

For the unversed, the Aam Aadmi Party convener was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:01 IST

