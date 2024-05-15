Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the alleged assault incident of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, an old tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party chief is now going viral on social media. In the nearly 9-year-old tweet from 15 July 2015, Kejriwal quashed media reports claiming that Swati Maliwal is his cousin.

In the tweet, CM Kejriwal wrote, "Some media houses n opp leaders alleging that swati is my cousin. Complete nonsense. She is not even remotely connected."

Some media houses n opp leaders alleging that swati is my cousin. Complete nonsense. She is not even remotely connected(1/2) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal)

In the second part of the tweet, the AAP convenor wrote, "BTW, Breaking News for some channels: She is the daughter of the brother of the sister-in-law of the nephew of the niece of the father-in-law of the niece of the brother-in-law of my uncle's sister-in-law."

BTW Breaking News for some channels- वो मेरे चाचा की साली के जीजा की भतीजी के ससुर की भांजी के भतीजे की साली के भाई की बेटी है(2/2) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal)

Kejriwal's tweets came in response to the nepotism he faced for appointing Swati Maliwal as Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. At that time, Swati was set to replace the current DCW chief, Barkha Shukla Singh, who had a fallout with the AAP.

Maliwal was married to Naveen Jaihind, a prominent figure in the party's Haryana leadership and considered a close associate of Chief Minister Kejriwal. e was the face of the party in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state. On February 19, 2020, Maliwal announced her divorce from Naveen Jaihind and said that her "fairytale" had ended.

The former DCW chief Maliwal, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, the police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

According to the Delhi Police, Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. As per reports, Delhi police has also tried to contact Maliwal at her home and aunt's residence, but she was not found at either location.