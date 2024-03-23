×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Kejriwal Seeks Cop's Removal from Security, Court Asks to Preserve CCTV Footage

The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for his custody

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A local court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the removal of a Delhi Police officer deployed for security in the court for alleged misconduct.

“Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom,” Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

Advertisement

The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for his custody.

The court, however, remanded him in ED custody till March 28 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Advertisement

It further noted that, according to the plea, while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia in the case, a written complaint was filed against the officer.

Kejriwal sought the court's directions to remove or replace the officer, the order noted.

Advertisement

“Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application,” the judge said.

According to sources, on Friday, when Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

8 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

8 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

13 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

14 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

15 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

15 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

16 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

16 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

18 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

21 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

23 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

27 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

33 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

33 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo