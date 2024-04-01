Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:31 IST
BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 15 by Delhi Court
- India
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1.
Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the Delhi court on Monday after his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand ended in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a jam-packed courtroom.
Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:50 IST
