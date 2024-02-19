Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Skips 6th ED Summon in Liquorgate

The Delhi CM will send a written reply to the 6th summon issued by the ED in the Liquorgate scam case asking him to present on February 19

Apoorva Shukla
Arvind KejriwaL
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:X/@ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip 6th summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Liquorgate scam case. Arvind Kejriwal was asked to appear on February 19 for questioning in the case. The Delhi CM will send a written reply to the central agency. 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

