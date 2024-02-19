Arvind Kejriwal Skips 6th ED Summon in Liquorgate, AAP Says Matter Before Court

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has skipped 6th summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Liquorgate scam case. Arvind Kejriwal was asked to appear on February 19 for questioning in the case. The Delhi CM will send a written reply to the central agency, said the Aam Aadmi Party.

On the summons of ED in a money laundering case linked with now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, Aam Aadmi Party called the ED summons illegal saying that the matter of the validity of summons in now in court. "ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," said the party on summons to Arvind Kejriwal.

Matter Before Court

The ED moved to court after the Delhi skipped fifth summon on February 5. The central agency filed a complaint against Kejriwal for not abiding by the summons under sections 90 (1)(a) and 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 63 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following which Kejriwal appeared before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court virtually, demanding more time. Kejriwal said that he could physically appear before the court due to the confidence motion and ongoing budget session in the Delhi assembly. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra allowed the exemption plea moved by Kejriwal for Saturday and fixed March 16, 2024, for his physical appearance before the court.

