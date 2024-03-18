Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:23 IST
BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summon in Delhi Jal Board Case
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by ED under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal skipped the summon by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Jal Board Scam Case, the party said on Monday, March 18.
