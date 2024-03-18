Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal skipped the summon by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Jal Board Scam Case, the party said on Monday, March 18.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal on Monday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. The Aam Aadmi Party questioned the central agency over summons to Kejriwal, asserting that he has already secured bail from the court. The AAP called the summons illegal.

“Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today. When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal,” said the Aam Aadmi Party. He was issued summons by ED under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician has been summoned.

Kejriwal is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal. A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.