Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 14:53 IST

'Kejriwal's Weight Constant at 65 Kg': Tihar Counters Atishi's Claims

"Home-cooked food is being provided as per the Court order. His vital statistics are normal”, the statement released by Tihar read.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tihar jail refutes AAP's claim
Tihar jail refutes AAP's claim | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Countering Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's claims, Tihar jail on Wednesday issued a statement and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weight is constant at 65 Kg. For the unversed, senior leader Atishi claimed Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21. Moreover, she accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail. Republic TV has exclusively accessed the test reports of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his confinement in Tihar jail, according to which Kejriwal's weight remains steady at 65 kg, and his sugar and blood pressure levels are within the normal range. 

Test reports of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from his confinement in Tihar jail

“On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight has been constant at 65 Kg, since he arrived in jail and to date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per the Court order. His vital statistics are normal”, the statement released by Tihar read.  

Advertisement

What AAP Had Claimed?

Speaking to reporters, Atishi had said the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over the chief minister's health condition.  If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey reiterated Atishi's claims and said it was on record that Kejriwal's weight had gone down to 65 kg from 69.5 kg.  "He is a severe diabetic. Diabetes is not just one disease. It can also lead to other severe illnesses. In the last 12 days, his weight has gone down from 69.5 kg to 65 kg. This is on record. We want that there should not be any irresponsible behaviour regarding his health," he said.  

Advertisement

When asked about Tihar authorities denying the claims about Kejriwal's health, he said, "He has been in Tihar for a couple of days. We are talking about the time since he has been arrested by the ED. In ED custody, his sugar levels went down, which was a severe health risk." 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

