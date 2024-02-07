Advertisement

BAREILLY: Days after the Uttarakhand Waqf Board announced that 117 madrasas in the state will now be including the teachings of the Ramayana and the values of Lord Ram in their curriculum, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Affairs Dharampal Singh told the media in Bareilly, on Sunday, that state could soon follow in the footsteps of Uttarakhand, noting that there is much to learn from the sacred text.

The opinion of Muslim religious leaders and community at large will be considered before a final decision on the same is taken said Singh.

It may be recalled the the Waqf Board in Uttrakhad had announced a change in the syllabus of the 117 madrasas under it last month, with the teaching of the Ramayana and the values of Lord Ram being added to the curriculum. Board Chairman Shadab Shams had said that this syllabus change will initially be applied to four madrasas March onwards before being spread to all of the madrasas under the authority of the board.

This syllabus change was made as part of a modernisation drive taken up the board under which it announced that it would be implementing the NCERT syllabus in madrasas while also working to improve their infrastructure.

With inputs from ANI.