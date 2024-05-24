Advertisement

Jaipur: Day after 5 people died due to suspected heat stroke in Rajasthan, six more people in the state reportedly lost their lives due to heat stroke, as the mercury soared to 49 degree Celsius on Friday. Official sources said that there were reports of five deaths due to suspected heat stroke in the state on Thursday, while on Friday as well 6 more deaths were reported due to the same reason.

Many parts of Rajasthan, on Friday as well, remained in the grip of severe heat wave conditions, as temperature nears 50 degree Celsius in the state.

Rajasthan's Phalodi recorded 49 degree Celsius, hottest in the state

According to the Met department in capital city Jaipur, Rajasthan’s Phalodi was the hottest place in the state with 49 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Jaisalmer was 48.3 degrees Celsius, in Barmer 48.2 degrees Celsuis, in Jodhpur 47.6 degrees Celsius, in Kota 46.7 degrees Celsius, in Ganganagar 46.6 degrees Celsius, in Bikaner 45.8 degrees Celsius, in Churu 44.8 degrees Celsius and in Jaipur 42.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to Rajasthan's Disaster Management and Relief Department, three people died in Balotra, and one each in Bhilwara, Bikaner and Jodhpur.

Prima facie it is suspected that they died of heat stroke, they said, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited.

In view of the weather office's warning of extreme heat conditions in the state, Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh has issued instructions to ensure robust arrangements for the prevention and treatment of heatwave-related illnesses in all medical institutions.

She has also instructed that coolers, fans, air conditioners and water coolers be kept functional in all the hospitals and that any necessary arrangements to address the heatwave be completed within three days.

