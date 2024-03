Advertisement

Guwathi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched various infrastructure development projects worth nearly Rs 1,700 crore in Sonitpur and Baksa districts, including a 50-MW solar power plant. Unveiling the projects as part of the ongoing 'Vikas Yatra', Sarma said these will improve the entire region's education, health and energy infrastructure. In Sonitpur, he dedicated various welfare projects to the tune of Rs 1,370 crore, and in Baksa, the amount was Rs 308 crore.

Sarma laid the foundation of the 50-MW solar plant in Sonitpur, to be developed at an investment of Rs 300 crore.

The plant, spread over an area of 864 bighas (nearly 286 acres), will come up at Barchalla.

"With this, just in the last seven days, Assam has laid the groundwork of generating 130 MW of solar power. To make the state a green energy hub, we aim to produce 3,000 MW of 'Surya Shakti' by 2028," Sarma said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the state government's first model residential school in Sonitpur.

"It will give wings to our children. This modern complex, which defines a new paradigm in quality education, comes with hostels, dining hall and sports facilities," he said.

A total of 56 other projects will be developed in Sonitpur at a cost of Rs 1,070 crore, including water supply schemes, tourism initiatives, road constructions and health sector advancements like ambulance distribution in tea gardens, he said.

In the afternoon, the CM went to Baksa and kicked off projects worth Rs 308 crore that included improvement and upgradation of a road from Barama to Nikashi at an expenditure of Rs 90 crore.

Besides, 21 other projects will be developed at an investment of Rs 218 crore.

