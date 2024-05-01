Advertisement

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna’s residence, on Wednesday, was filled with smoke as the senior leader resorted to finding a remedy in rituals.

What caught the attention of passersby was a piece of paper pasted on the wall of Revanna's residence, to which he said the SIT had pasted a notice on his house in connection to his son and his alleged sex scandal case.

Noting that he had no clue about the content of the notice, he said he would cooperate with the authorities.

“I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will face it (investigation). There is no need to bother. I did not do anything wrong. I am prepared for any investigation and will fight it in a legal manner,” Revanna said.

Rejecting all the allegations, he said, "I will not speak about it now.” Meanwhile, the SIT has formed three teams to probe the case.

Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and elder brother of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Prajwal is seeking a re-election from Hassan from the JD(S), which is an alliance partner of the BJP in Karnataka.

Just before the elections, a huge cache of explicit videos and photographs, allegedly belonging to him went viral on social media, following which the Karnataka government constituted the SIT on the request of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

A case has been registered against Revanna and Prajwal at Holenarasipura on a complaint by their former cook and relative for allegedly sexually harassing her. She alleged that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and spoke in an objectionable manner, which forced her to block him.

Since morning, priests had been busy performing rituals at Revanna's residence in Hassan district to "ward off the adversity" that had struck their family.

Revanna’s trust in Gods, Goddesses, rituals and astrology is well known.

Once the JD(S) MLA was seen holding lemons in his hand during a public event on the stage. When asked about it, he said lemon has the quality to ward off any type of spell cast on a person.

Sometimes he also was seen walking barefoot as part of a vow to fulfill his wishes. When he was the Public Works Minister in the coalition government of Congress-JD(S), which was led by his brother Kumaraswamy, he travelled 350 km to and from Holenarasipura after an astrologer had advised him not to stay in his own house in Bengaluru as it would bring him bad luck, a source close to Revanna said.

One cannot miss out on a broad ‘tilak’ on his forehead, a garland of Rudraksha Rosary around his neck and rings on his fingers studded with precious stones.

(with PTI inputs)