As Pran Pratishtha nears, here are some of the must-know facts about Ram Lalla idol
The idol has installed at the Ayodhya temple been made by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru and it depicts Lord Ram in his child form.
The Ram Lalla idol installed in Ayodhya temple. | Image:Republic
The face of the Ram Lalla idol was revealed on January 19, a day after it was placed in the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbh Griha) of Ayodhya's Ram temple. Standing 51-inches-tall (4.5 feet tall), the idol has been made by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru and it depicts Lord Ram in his child form. Following are some facts about the idol you must know.
Must-know facts about the Ram Lalla idol
- The idol of a 5-year-old Ram weighs 200 kg and it has been carved out of a single Krishna Shila stone by Yogiraj. Several idols installed in the temple across southern India have been carved out of Nellikaru rocks or Krishna Shilas as they are similar to the skin tone of Lord Vishnu and his incarnations.
- On the sides of Lord Ram's idol with a bow and arrow are depicted ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu - Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashuram, Ram, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki.
- Ram Lalla's idol along with Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman will be placed on the first floor of the 3-storey temple. Champat Rai, Chairman of the Ram temple trust said that the installation of the rest of the idols will be done over the next eight months.
- PM Narendra Modi will apply 'Kajal' to the eyes of Lalla's idol with a golden needle. Reports say that Ram Lalla idol will then be showed a mirror as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
- Interestingly, scientists have also contributed to the installation of the idol at the Garbh Griha. According to reports, scientists have recommended the placement of the idol is such a way that sunlight will directly shine of Ram Lalla's forehead on Ram Navami, the ninth day of the bright phase of the Chaitra month.
