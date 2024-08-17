Published 12:39 IST, August 17th 2024
ASDMA Signs MoU with GSI for Experimental Early Warning System for Landslides in Assam
ASDMA signed an MoU with the GSI to implement a Landslide Early Warning System for Assam. This system aims to predict and mitigate landslides.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Officials from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and the Geological Survey of India sign a memorandum of understanding for a landslide early warning system in Guwahati on Friday. | Image: ANI
12:39 IST, August 17th 2024