Updated February 20th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Linked to Pulwama Attack, Declared Proclaimed Offender and Individual Terrorist

Nengroo is believed to be the key figure behind the resurgence of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in Kashmir.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Since exfiltrating to PoK in 2018, he has been implicated in multiple FIRs in Jammu region
Image:Republic
Srinagar: An NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has declared Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, alias Molvi, a proclaimed offender and individual terrorist. The declaration follows an application by Pulwama Police, emphasising Nengroo's involvement in various anti-national activities.

Originally from Pulwama in South Kashmir, Nengroo currently operates from Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where he masterminds and perpetuates terrorist activities, according to police officials.

Nengroo's role in fomenting extremist ideologies and enticing local youth into terrorist ranks has raised serious concerns among law enforcement agencies. "Nengroo's classification as an individual terrorist emphasizes the persistent challenges in combating cross-border infiltration and extremist elements," said a police official, leading the investigation.

Despite efforts by Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other security agencies to dismantle cross-border networks, Nengroo poses a grave threat to J&K's security. Since exfiltrating to PoK in 2018, he has been implicated in multiple FIRs filed in JaggerKothli and Kathua in Jammu region, as well as various police stations across south Kashmir's Pulwama.

Police sources have revealed Nengroo's active involvement in facilitating drone operations, weapon deliveries and illicit money transfers via hawala channels to fund terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir

Moreover, his use of social media platforms to misguide and recruit local youth has compounded security challenges in the J&K. To deal with the challenges, JKP has issued an appeal to the youth, cautioning them against falling prey to clandestine tactics employed by terrorist elements. "Nengroo's relocation to Pakistan and PoK has not dampened his resolve to perpetuate terrorist activities within our soil. We implore the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities associated with him," urged the police official.

Nengroo is believed to be the key figure behind the resurgence of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in Kashmir. His younger brother, Mohammed Abbas, was also associated with JeM and was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2013.

Another brother, Riaz Ahmed, involved in terror-related activities, was arrested on the outskirts of Jammu in September 2018. Nengroo's instrumental role in aiding the infiltration of JeM chief, Moulana Masood Azhar's nephew, Idrees into Jammu and Kashmir elucidates his strategic links within the terror hierarchy.

In 2020, JeM carried out an attack resulting in the death of Azad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Kangan Pulwama in South Kashmir. "Investigations then revealed Nengroo's orchestration of the attack, marking him as the mastermind behind the heinous act, which occurred on the eve of Independence Day, then," said the police officer.

Nengroo's involvement traces back to his role as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the prescribed JeM terror outfit. "Apart from providing extensive support to the terrorists, he was also responsible for transporting illicit weapons for them using 'his vehicle'," said police sources. "Despite being arrested in 2013, he was later granted bail by the court,"  police sources added.

In December 2022, the authorities demolished the house of  Ashiq Nengroo in New Colony, Rajpora in Pulwama. Nengroo, also linked to the 2019 Pulwama attack, had built the house on government land without permission.

 

 

 

 

 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

