Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 12:43 IST

Ashram underpass inaugurated

Ashram underpass inaugurated

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Ashram underpass on Mathura Road in south Delhi, and said the facility will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling through the stretch.  The Ashram underpass opened after missing eight deadlines and a delay of over a year.  The underpass connects Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road. After its opening, motorists travelling to ITO and other parts of central Delhi from New Friends Colony and Badarpur will have a smooth ride through the busy Ashram crossing.

Ashram Chowk is an important link between central and south Delhi and also with Faridabad. The junction connects Mathura Road and Ring Road (linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover).

Advertisement

Addressing a small gathering, Sisodia, who also holds PWD portfolio, said the underpass will not only save time of commuters but will also result in daily saving of 1,550 litre fuel.

“I am told by engineers here that nearly 1,550 litre fuel is burnt by commuters daily while waiting at the Ashram crossing only. It will also reduce the emission of 3,600 kg of carbon gas.Now all this fuel and money along with travelling time will be saved. It will benefit lakhs of commuters of Delhi,” Sisodia said.

Advertisement

He said it was a complex construction and it was very difficult to built the underpass during heavy traffic.  Sisodia also said that proper arrangements have been made to ensure there is no waterlogging in the underpass during the monsoon season.  Last month Sisodia had said the facility will be opened for the public on March 22 but it could not be done because of non-completion of work.

However, the PWD had started the trial run of the facility from March 22.

Advertisement

The foundation stone of the underpass was laid by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24, 2019 and it was to be completed in a year's time.

PWD officials said the deadline was first extended to March 2021, further pushed to June 30, 2021 and then to September 2021. It was again extended to December 2021 and then to March 2022.

Advertisement

PWD Chief Project Manager PK Parmar said the estimated cost of the project was around Rs 77 crore but only Rs 53 crore was spent on construction of the underpass while rest on shifting of utilities.  Kalkaji MLA Atishi and Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar were also present at the inaugural ceremony. PTI AKM DV DV

Advertisement

Published April 24th, 2022 at 12:43 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

13 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

13 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

13 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

13 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

20 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Radhika-Anant Pre-Wedding Bash: Manish, Manushi, Others Arrive

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi leaves behind Rohit in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Sneham Actress Lena Announces Marriage Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. TNPSC Group 4 registration window closing today, see how to apply

    Education13 minutes ago

  5. International Women’s Day 2024: Top Speech Ideas For School Kids

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo