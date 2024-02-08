Advertisement

Gandhinagar: At Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, one can witness a momentous occasion as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw embraced digital transactions by using UPI to buy books during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

At this esteemed international conference, the minister breaks down obstacles and sets an example by demonstrating the smooth integration of technology into day-to-day transactions, emphasizing the commitment to a cashless economy and encouraging an innovative attitude.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw uses UPI to purchase books at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. pic.twitter.com/JGt2qJVA67 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

On Saturday, on his visit to Odisha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared glimpses from the 'Chai Pe Charcha' programme at Nrusingha Chowk on Saturday. Taking to X, the minister posted a 38 second clip of the programme where he paid to the tea vendor through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). "'Chai pe Charcha' #DigitalEmpowerment, Nrusingha Chowk, Odisha," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw, representing Odisha state in the Rajya Sabha, attended several events in the state in the run up to upcoming 2023 general elections. He interacted with the BJP workers at the party office in Cuttack. Earlier in the day, he visited the Kantilo Nilamadhaba temple. "Had a divine darshan of Lord Nilamadhaba," he wrote on X.





