Srinagar's Tulip Garden, a vibrant emblem of Kashmir's natural beauty, has once again opened its gates to the public, ushering in the spring season with a riot of colors. As one of Asia's largest tulip gardens, it promises a mesmerizing spectacle for both locals and tourists alike.

This year, the garden boasts an impressive array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs, complemented by the enchanting presence of hyacinths and daffodils. Already, 25%-30% of these floral treasures are in full bloom, painting the landscape with hues of red, yellow, and pink.

To ensure a seamless experience for visitors, authorities have implemented strategic traffic management measures, including one-way traffic on Boulevard Road for a week, with return traffic directed through Foreshore Road. These efforts aim to mitigate congestion and facilitate smooth access to the garden.

Moreover, visitors can anticipate new enhancements, including captivating water features such as a high-rise fountain adorning the terraced garden. These additions add to the allure of an already picturesque setting, offering a sensory feast for all who venture into this floral paradise.

Originally christened Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was inaugurated in 2007 with the vision of boosting tourism in the Valley. Spanning approximately 30 hectares, this botanical marvel is nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan range, overlooking the iconic Dal Lake.

As the garden embraces its role as a cultural landmark and tourist attraction, meticulous attention is paid to arrangements and facilities. A recent meeting convened by Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri underscored the importance of ensuring a seamless experience for visitors, addressing aspects such as traffic management, sanitation, and online ticketing.

