English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:52 IST

Asked for 3 Days, PM Modi Observed 11 Days of Fast: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

During the consecration ceremony, Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj addressed the nation, highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Modi's dedication.

Isha Bhandari
Asked for 3 Days, PM Modi Observed 11 Days of Fast: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
Asked for 3 Days, PM Modi Observed 11 Days of Fast: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a historic ceremony, the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya commenced on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred rituals. Saints and seers joined in the auspicious event, reflecting the culmination of a historic journey. 

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj Addresses Nation, Highlights PM’s Dedication

During the consecration ceremony, Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj addressed the nation, highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Modi's dedication.

Giri Ji Maharaj shared insights into the rigorous preparations undertaken by the Prime Minister, stating, “I was asked to write the rules for Anusthan for PM Modi. Bhagwat Gita has said that 'Tapa' is the only path. PM did 'Anna Tyag' for all 11 days. PM Modi has presented a model of the resolve required for participating in such an event. PM Modi's Abhyas (practice) is that of 40 years. Asked for 3 days of fasting, PM fulfilled 11 days.”

Advertisement

The statement emphasised the disciplined and devoted approach adopted by Prime Minister Modi, drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the realization of the Ram Mandir, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement