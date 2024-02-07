Asked for 3 Days, PM Modi Observed 11 Days of Fast: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a historic ceremony, the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya commenced on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred rituals. Saints and seers joined in the auspicious event, reflecting the culmination of a historic journey.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj Addresses Nation, Highlights PM’s Dedication

During the consecration ceremony, Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj addressed the nation, highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Modi's dedication.

Giri Ji Maharaj shared insights into the rigorous preparations undertaken by the Prime Minister, stating, “I was asked to write the rules for Anusthan for PM Modi. Bhagwat Gita has said that 'Tapa' is the only path. PM did 'Anna Tyag' for all 11 days. PM Modi has presented a model of the resolve required for participating in such an event. PM Modi's Abhyas (practice) is that of 40 years. Asked for 3 days of fasting, PM fulfilled 11 days.”

The statement emphasised the disciplined and devoted approach adopted by Prime Minister Modi, drawing inspiration from the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the realization of the Ram Mandir, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual heritage of the nation.