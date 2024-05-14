Advertisement

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country, the Assam police on Monday arrested two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). The two terror suspects were nabbed by the law enforcement agency on an intelligence input from the Guwahati Railway station.

According to a senior police official the operation was carried out based on a tip-off. The security personnel nabbed the two Bangladesh nationals, who were illegally staying in India, at Guwahati Railway station. Both the accused were in the city to allegedly "radicalise youths" to join the terror outfit.

They were identified as Bahar Mia from Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia from Netrokona district of Bangladesh.

"These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passports and obtained Indian documents to spread a terror network in Assam," a police statement said.

They are suspected cadres of ABT, an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in the country along with all its affiliated groups.

Incriminating documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake, were seized from them, the statement said.

Further legal action against the two terror suspect is being taken.

