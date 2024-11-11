Published 12:32 IST, November 11th 2024
Assam Bandh Today: 12-hr Shutdown Called for ST Status Affects Life in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
All shops, business establishments, offices, banks and other institutions remained closed, while some witnessed thin attendance.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam: 12-hr bandh called for ST status affects life in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:32 IST, November 11th 2024