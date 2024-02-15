English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Assam: Bir Lachit Barphukan's Grand Statue To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi In Jorhat

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College and participate in the ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony of 5.5 lakh homes under PMAY

Anirudha Bhakat
Image:Republic
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand 85-meter tall statue of the great Ahom General of Assam Bir Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat district. The inauguration is expected to take place in the first week of March and the State government has already extended an invitation to PM Modi. 

Confirming the PM's scheduled visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was in Jorhat and went for an inspection of the project site said that it will be a befitting tribute to the legendary Army General who led the Ahom Army of Assam against the advancing Mughals and defeated them at the Battle of Saraighat. Last year Assam observed the 400th Birth Anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan. 

It has been learnt that the Prime Minister will also additionally lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College and participate in the ‘griha pravesh’ ceremony of 5.5 lakh homes constructed under PMAY.  

Specifications of the Statue 

*The statue is 84 meters tall from the pedestal (279 feet approximately). 

*The statue weighs 95 tons. 

*The statue is made of bronze and steel. 

*The statue was built by Ram Sutar, who also designed the Statue of Unity. 

*The statue has been built at Ghaziabad at Ram Sutar Fine Arts Private Limited and transported to Assam. 


  

Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

