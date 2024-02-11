Advertisement

Assam: The Assam government, on Saturday, approved a bill aimed at prohibiting and eliminating practices of 'magical healing' masquerading as treatment, proposing stringent punitive measures against such ‘healers.’ The council of ministers approved the 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024'.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday cleared the Bill, which has kept traditional practices of Ayurveda and Jyotish Shastra out of its ambit, informed Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Barua, who is also the government spokesperson.

"It will prohibit such healing sessions completely and provide strong punitive action against 'healers' extorting the poor and downtrodden people in the name of treatment," the CM wrote on X.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Jayanta Malla Barua said that the bill aims to prevent preachers and healers from deceiving the poor people of the state.

“We have seen many preachers and healers come to the state and loot the hard-earned money of the poor people in the name of healing. They claim to cure diseases and disabilities including deaf and dumb, blindness etc., without any scientific basis,” Jayanta Malla Barua said.

It may be mentioned that many self-proclaimed healers and preachers have been visiting the tribal-dominated areas of the state from time to time and they often advertise with posters, newspaper advertisements and social media about their arrival. The Bill also bans any kind of advertising to lure people.

If some claim to cure all diseases, some also try to convert people to their faith in the name of healing. Police recently took action against a few foreign preachers for violating visa conditions and indulging in religious activities while being in India on a tourist visa.

Sharing the outcomes of the meeting on X, Sarma announced that the cabinet had designated 10 cities/towns for a specialised sustainable development program and proposed reforms in the state municipal cadres.

Under the sustainable urban development initiative, the 'Doh Shaher-Ek Rupayan' concept will be introduced, with oversight by a state-level steering committee. Key components will include solid waste management, clean water supply, traffic management, urban planning, manpower rationalisation, and capacity building.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Municipal Act 1956, which will delineate the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadres. It also greenlit the 'Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024', aimed at enhancing the VDOs.

In pursuit of administrative efficiency, an additional 352 posts will be created within the Assam Secretariat Service and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Services.