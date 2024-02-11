Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Assam Cabinet Clears Bill to Ban 'Magical Healing'

 The Assam government, on Saturday, approved a bill aimed at prohibiting and eliminating practices of 'magical healing.'

Anirudha Bhakat
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position
Assam cabinet okays bill to ban 'magical healing' | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Assam: The Assam government, on Saturday, approved a bill aimed at prohibiting and eliminating practices of 'magical healing' masquerading as treatment, proposing stringent punitive measures against such ‘healers.’ The council of ministers approved the 'Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024'.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday cleared the Bill, which has kept traditional practices of Ayurveda and Jyotish Shastra out of its ambit, informed Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Barua, who is also the government spokesperson. 

Advertisement

"It will prohibit such healing sessions completely and provide strong punitive action against 'healers' extorting the poor and downtrodden people in the name of treatment," the CM wrote on X.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Jayanta Malla Barua said that the bill aims to prevent preachers and healers from deceiving the poor people of the state. 

Advertisement

“We have seen many preachers and healers come to the state and loot the hard-earned money of the poor people in the name of healing. They claim to cure diseases and disabilities including deaf and dumb, blindness etc., without any scientific basis,” Jayanta Malla Barua said. 

It may be mentioned that many self-proclaimed healers and preachers have been visiting the tribal-dominated areas of the state from time to time and they often advertise with posters, newspaper advertisements and social media about their arrival. The Bill also bans any kind of advertising to lure people. 

Advertisement

If some claim to cure all diseases, some also try to convert people to their faith in the name of healing. Police recently took action against a few foreign preachers for violating visa conditions and indulging in religious activities while being in India on a tourist visa. 

Sharing the outcomes of the meeting on X, Sarma announced that the cabinet had designated 10 cities/towns for a specialised sustainable development program and proposed reforms in the state municipal cadres.

Advertisement

Under the sustainable urban development initiative, the 'Doh Shaher-Ek Rupayan' concept will be introduced, with oversight by a state-level steering committee. Key components will include solid waste management, clean water supply, traffic management, urban planning, manpower rationalisation, and capacity building.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Municipal Act 1956, which will delineate the roles and responsibilities of the three state municipal cadres. It also greenlit the 'Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) Bill, 2024', aimed at enhancing the VDOs.

Advertisement

In pursuit of administrative efficiency, an additional 352 posts will be created within the Assam Secretariat Service and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Services.

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement