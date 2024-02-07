English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Assam: Case Against Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation

The Jorhat Police lodged a case against 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged deviation from its original route.

Ronit Singh
Case Against Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation
Case Against Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation | Image:ANI
Jorhat, Assam: The Jorhat Police lodged a case against 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, and its chief organiser KB Byju for alleged deviation from its original route, officials said.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said, "Taking suo motu cognisance, a case has been registered against a few people in connection with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

Congress' Nyay Yatra entered Assam on Thursday through Haluwating in Sivasagar district from Nagaland.

On the sixth day of his Yatra, Rahul crossed the Brahmaputra river by boat and headed for Majuli, an island in Assam, on Friday.

The party shared an image of Rahul, flanked by fellow Congress leaders and workers, sailing on a boat across the Brahmaputra on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Jorhat on Thursday, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state was making all efforts to 'ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success'.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. Assam government is posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam, including youth and women, will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," he said.

Rahul, too, hit out at the Himanta government claiming that the "most corrupt government" in the country was functioning in the state.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district after the Yatra rolled into the area from neighbouring Nagaland, Rahul accused the ruling BJP and its saffron parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "spreading hatred and looting public money".

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

