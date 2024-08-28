Published 20:03 IST, August 28th 2024
Assam CM Alleges Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren Under Government Surveillance, Claims Espionage
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Jharkhand minister Champai Soren was under surveillance by his own government for five months.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Assam CM Alleges Jharkhand Minister Champai Soren Under Government Surveillance, Claims Espionage | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:03 IST, August 28th 2024